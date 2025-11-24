Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan remember Bollywood’s He-Man Dharmendra

Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jr NTR and other film personalities paid tributes to Bollywood veteran Dharmendra following the actor’s death at the age of 89 on Monday.The Padma Bhushan awardee breathed his last in Mumbai, just days before his 90th birthday.

“Growing up, Dharmendra ji was the hero every boy wanted to be…our industry’s original He-Man.Thank you for inspiring generations. You’ll live on through your films and the love you spread. Om Shanti,” Akshay Kumar wrote on X.

Jr. NTR extended his heartfelt condolences, calling Dharmendra’s contribution to cinema “irreplaceable”.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a series of photos of Dharmendra on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Forever in power”.Screenshots

“Losing him feels personal,” said Manoj Bajpayee on X.

Expressing deep sorrow over Dharmendra’s demise, Priya Dutt extended her heartfelt condolences to the grieving family.

“One of the greatest icons of Indian cinema, who touched countless hearts with his brilliance. His legacy will live on forever. Rest in peace, #Dharmendra ji,” the official handle Yash Raj Films tweeted.

Mourning the loss, Sanjay Dutt wrote, “Some people don’t just work in your life… they live in your heart. Dharam ji was one of them. It’s a void that can’t be described. My thoughts are with Sunny, Bobby, and the entire family.”

Deeply saddened by the tragic loss, Sidharth Malhotra said, “Years of memories and magic, on and off screen…thank you for everything, Dharam sir. My thoughts and prayers with the family. Om Shanti.”

Expressing his grief over Dharmendra’s demise, Suniel Shetty tweeted that he was ‘strength wrapped in grace, stardom wrapped in warmth, and heroism wrapped in a pure heart.’

"A timeless icon whose grace, humility, and strength of spirit lit the screen and touched generations. His art will live on, and his kindness will be remembered," wrote A.R. Rahman on X.

"#Dharamji was undoubtedly the warmest and kindest man in the Indian Film Industry! He was the epitome of goodness. He was called a #HEMAN but undoubtedly with the softest and the most generous heart. His large heartedness was legendary...We will miss you," wrote Anupam Kher.

Earlier this month, the actor was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital following complaints of breathlessness. He was then taken home by family members for further treatment.

False reports claiming that the 89-year-old actor was dead circulated online during his hospitalisation, prompting repeated requests of privacy from the family.

Dharmendra is survived by his wife Hema Malini, sons Bonny Deol and Sunny Deol and daughters Esha Deol, Ahana Deol and Vijeta Deol.