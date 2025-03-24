Ajay Devgn’s ‘Raid 2’ first-look poster out, film set for May 1 release

Actor Ajay Devgn on Monday unveiled his look for Raj Kumar Gupta’s upcoming crime thriller Raid 2, set to hit screens on May 1.

“Naya Shehar. Nayi File. Aur Amay Patnaik Ki Ek Nayi Raid. #Raid2 knocking at your doors in cinemas near you on 1st May, 2025,” wrote Devgn alongside a poster featuring him as IRS officer Amay Patnaik.

ADVERTISEMENT

Backed by Panorama Studios, Raid 2 also stars actors Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor and Rajat Kapoor in key roles.

The original 2018 film, also directed by Gupta, features an ensemble cast, including Devgn, Saurabh Shukla, Ileana D'Cruz, Amit Sial, Gayathri Iyer, Sheeba Chaddha and Saanand Verma.

Set in the 1980s, Raid follows fearless income tax officer Amay Patnaik as he conducts a daring raid on the mansion of Lucknow's most powerful man after receiving evidence against the latter. The film is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Like its previous part, the sequel also revolves around a raid carried out by Income Tax Department officials, who collaborate with intelligence agencies to uncover white-collar crimes. Devgn reprises his role as Amay Patnaik in Raid 2.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishna Kumar.

Devgn was last seen in Abhishek Kapoor’s Azaad, also starring Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani. The 55-year-old actor has Son of Sardaar 2 in the pipeline.