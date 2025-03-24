MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 24 March 2025

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Raid 2’ first-look poster out, film set for May 1 release

A sequel to Raj Kumar Gupta’s 2018 film, Raid 2 also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor and Rajat Kapoor

Entertainment Web Desk Published 24.03.25, 04:33 PM
A poster of ‘Raid 2’

A poster of ‘Raid 2’ Instagram

Actor Ajay Devgn on Monday unveiled his look for Raj Kumar Gupta’s upcoming crime thriller Raid 2, set to hit screens on May 1.

“Naya Shehar. Nayi File. Aur Amay Patnaik Ki Ek Nayi Raid. #Raid2 knocking at your doors in cinemas near you on 1st May, 2025,” wrote Devgn alongside a poster featuring him as IRS officer Amay Patnaik.

ADVERTISEMENT

Backed by Panorama Studios, Raid 2 also stars actors Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor and Rajat Kapoor in key roles.

The original 2018 film, also directed by Gupta, features an ensemble cast, including Devgn, Saurabh Shukla, Ileana D'Cruz, Amit Sial, Gayathri Iyer, Sheeba Chaddha and Saanand Verma.

Set in the 1980s, Raid follows fearless income tax officer Amay Patnaik as he conducts a daring raid on the mansion of Lucknow's most powerful man after receiving evidence against the latter. The film is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Like its previous part, the sequel also revolves around a raid carried out by Income Tax Department officials, who collaborate with intelligence agencies to uncover white-collar crimes. Devgn reprises his role as Amay Patnaik in Raid 2.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishna Kumar.

Devgn was last seen in Abhishek Kapoor’s Azaad, also starring Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani. The 55-year-old actor has Son of Sardaar 2 in the pipeline.

RELATED TOPICS

Ajay Devgn Raid 2
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Arnab Goswami, Salman Khan and now Eknath Shinde: Kunal Kamra’s comedy spares none

From heckling journalist to mocking politicians, stand-up comedians actions have sparked both criticism and support
Rahul Gandhi with student representatives Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

If the education system goes into their hands, then this country will be ruined

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT