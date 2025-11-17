Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ crosses Rs 50-crore mark globally

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer De De Pyaar De 2 crossed the Rs 50-crore gross milestone at the global box office at the end of its first weekend in theatres, the makers announced on Monday.

The Anshul Sharma-directed comedy film, a sequel to 2019’s De De Pyaar De, has earned Rs 58.6 crore gross worldwide in three days, the official X handle of production banner Luv Films said.

“The worldwide box office is buzzing and it’s all because of YOU! Keep the love coming for this #PyaarVsParivaar. #DeDePyaarDe2 In Cinemas Now,” their post on X read.

De De Pyaar De 2 has registered a decent opening weekend domestically too. The comedy film earned Rs 8.75 crore nett in India on Day 1, according to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk. On the second day in theatres, the collection jumped to Rs 12.25 crore nett, followed by Rs 13.75 crore nett, taking the two-day domestic collection to Rs 34.75 crore nett.

De De Pyaar De 2 had an overall occupancy of 24.94 per cent on Sunday. The morning shows saw an occupancy of 9.59 per cent, which increased to 25.64 per cent in the afternoon. The evening shows peaked at 38.57 per cent occupancy, which dropped marginally to 25.94 per cent at night.

Directed by Anshul Sharma, the sequel also stars R. Madhavan, Gautami Kapoor, Meezan and Jaaved Jaaferi. The story follows Devgn’s character Ashish as he attempts to gain the approval of his much younger partner’s family after having already convinced his own.

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Kaantha, which released in theatres on Friday, crossed the Rs 10-crore mark at the domestic box office at the end of the opening weekend. The period drama has earned Rs 14 crore nett in India so far, as per Sacnilk.

Among the old releases, Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi-starrer courtroom drama Haq collected Rs 1.2 crore nett on Sunday as per Sacnilk. The ten-day total collection of the film stands at Rs 16.95 crore nett so far.

Paresh Rawal’s The Taj Story, which hit theatres on October 31, has earned Rs 19.24 crore nett in 17 days.