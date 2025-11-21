Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh’s ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ crosses Rs 50-crore mark in India in 7 days

Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan and Rakul Preet Singh’s De De Pyaar De 2 has crossed the Rs 50-crore mark at the domestic box office in seven days, as per latest trade reports.

The Anshul Sharma-directed comedy film earned Rs 3.35 crore nett in India on Thursday, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

A sequel to 2019’s De De Pyaar De, the romantic comedy opened to Rs 8.75 crore nett at the domestic box office on 14 November. The film earned Rs 25.95 crore nett domestically over its first weekend.

However, on its first Monday in theatres, the domestic collection dipped to Rs 4.25 crore nett. Thereafter, the film registered a slight increase in its daily collections, earning Rs 5.25 crore nett on Day 5 in India, as per Sacnilk.

De De Pyaar De 2 has since maintained a steady momentum at the domestic box office. At the time the report was published on Friday, the film’s total earning stood at Rs 51.10 crore nett in India.

Written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain and produced by T-Series Films and Luv Films, De De Pyaar De 2 also stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Meezaan Jafri, Tina Dutta, Gautami Kapoor and Ishita Dutta in key roles.

The film follows 52-year-old London-based NRI investor Ashish Mehra (Ajay), who decides to meet his much younger 28-year-old girlfriend Ayesha Khurana's (Rakul) family to get their approval. However, Ashish clashes with Ayesha’s father Rajji Khurana (Madhavan), who is younger than him.

Dulquer Salmaan-led Kaantha, on the other hand, earned Rs 1.40 crore nett in India on Thursday, its seventh day in theatres, as per Sacnilk. The Selvamani Selvaraj directorial has so far earned Rs 20.65 crore nett domestically since its 14 November release.

Samuthirakani, Bhagyashri Borse and Rana Daggubati also star in the period drama, which is backed by Spirit Media and Wayfarer Films.