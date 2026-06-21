Manoj Bajpayee calls for ‘level playing field’ for film releases, seeks govt intervention

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee has called for a “level playing field” for films of all sizes in India, saying the dominance of big-budget productions makes it difficult for small and independent films to secure adequate screens across the country.

The actor said government intervention was necessary to ensure fair exhibition opportunities for smaller films.

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“With small films, patronage shurwaat hoti hai exhibition se. The day the government makes this policy that each and every film will get enough showcasing, then they will have some kind of a fair platform, a level playing field. Until we get that, it’s tough,” Bajpayee said in a recent interview.

“Patronage humko sarkari hi milni chahiye, not in terms of the money, but in terms of assurance that your film will be showcased and there will be a level playing field,” he told Hindustan Times.

Bajpayee cited the example of Maharashtra where the state government has taken steps to ensure Marathi films receive adequate screen space.

“Marathi cinema ko sabse bada faayda yeh hua that the Maharashtra government came up with the initiative to make sure that the Marathi films get level playing. Woh minimum number of screens ki guarantee all over India mile humko bhi,” he said.

The actor’s comments come amid an ongoing debate over the influence of major studios and stars on film distribution and exhibition networks in India.

“Har ek big budget ki film jo hai woh distributors ko aur exhibitors ko dara-dhamkaake sabse zyada show le lete hain. A level playing field is necessary in that,” Bajpayee added.

Bajpayee’s latest film Governor is a small-budget independent production that received a limited theatrical release in India last weekend.

Directed by Chinmay D. Mandlekar, the film features Bajpayee as S. Venkitaramanan, the former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, and chronicles his role in helping India navigate the economic crisis of 1990.