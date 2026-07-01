After hosting 'Lock Upp' S1, Kangana Ranaut returns as guest in new season

Actress-politician Kanagana Ranaut is set to make a guest appearance in the upcoming episode of Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan-hosted reality game show Lock Upp Season 2.

The first season of the show was hosted by Kangana, with Munawar Faruqui emerging as the winner. Kangana will be seen on Lock Upp this weekend in the role of ‘Janta Ki Awaaz’.

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Janta Ki Awaaz will serve as a bridge for inmates to connect more closely with the audience in their journey toward redemption.

“This show has always been about owning your truth, no matter how uncomfortable it is. Joining Farah and Riteish as the jury or the Janta Ki Awaaz this weekend for Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa’s very first termination, all I can say is every choice has a price,” Kangana said in a statement.

First aired in February 2022 on ALTBalaji and MX Player, Lock Upp was created by Kapoor and hosted by Kangana, with Karan Kundrra as jailor. The show recorded over 500 million views, making it a record-holder in OTT reality programming.

During the Season 2 launch of the reality show, producer Ektaa Kapoor addressed the reason behind Kangana’s exit as host.

“The entire format of the show, the whole vision changed and the demographic, the kind of jailer-judge format we had. Nothing of the original show has been kept. Neither the jailer nor the host, so keeping anything of the old would not bring the fresh presentation of the branding. So I am sure Kangana would have understood,” Ektaa said.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza also features actors Ram Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi, along with reality television personalities Shreya Kalra, Yogesh Rawat, Akanksha Choudhary and others.

The show streams on Netflix, with new episodes releasing every Saturday to Wednesday at 8pm.