Indian IT professional on H-1B visa dies in Kansas flash floods, Houston consulate coordinating assistance

An Indian IT professional living in the United States was killed after his vehicle was swept away by flash floodwaters in Kansas, with the Indian Consulate in Houston coordinating with local authorities and the victim's family to facilitate the repatriation of his mortal remains.

A 33-year-old Indian national, Venkatesh Doppalapudi, died after his vehicle was swept away by severe flash flooding in the US state of Kansas, authorities said.

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Doppalapudi, an H-1B visa holder residing in Omaha, Nebraska, was reportedly driving back north from Houston on Saturday afternoon when his vehicle encountered floodwaters triggered by severe storms that dumped more than six inches of rain across south-central Kansas.

According to the Sumner County Sheriff's Office, emergency responders were dispatched to the 600 block of South Oliver Road near Wellington after eyewitnesses reported that a vehicle had become submerged near a bridge with a person trapped inside.

Rescue teams were initially unable to enter the water due to extremely strong currents. Following an extensive multi-agency search involving the Kansas Highway Patrol Air Unit and police drones, Doppalapudi's body was recovered on Sunday.

The Consulate General of India in Houston expressed condolences and said it is working closely with local authorities.

"The Consulate is in touch with the family and close contacts and is coordinating with the relevant authorities to provide all possible assistance," the mission said in a statement.

The Houston Consulate is coordinating with Kansas state law enforcement authorities and the victim's family to complete the required legal formalities and facilitate the repatriation of Doppalapudi's mortal remains.