‘Commercialising of nature should stop’: Rabindra Sarobar regulars decry entry fee proposal

Visitors to Rabindra Sarobar may soon see a ticket system for entry after 10am, with the urban development department planning to control the entry of visitors into the largest biodiversity park in south Kolkata.

Hundreds of people, from all walks of life, visit the park every day. From early morning fitness enthusiasts to students, school children, and even commuters resting in transit, see this park as a green refuge in the city.

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My Kolkata visited Sarobar early on Tuesday to understand what regular visitors were saying about the new entry system that might come into effect soon…

‘Commercialising nature should stop’

“I don’t support this at all. I think this place belongs to everyone. We drive here every day just so we can get some fresh air and work out. Having a ticket system is very discriminatory. Commercialising nature should stop. The sarobar is for everyone.”

— Simonti Mukherjee Dutta, entrepreneur

‘The only place in south Kolkata where we can rest’

“This place should never have an entry fee. Common people come here every day. Hundreds of people, poor people, rest here on the benches. This is the only place in south Kolkata where we can rest for free. “

— Subhankar Ghosh, retired professional

‘Unfair to the underprivileged’

“If the ticketing system is being levied on everyone, it is unfair. Many underprivileged people use these roads within the park for their daily commute. It is very unfair for them to have to pay a fee every time they enter the park. “

— Abhijit Das, IT sector professional

‘It is not a fund problem’

“What’s the use of such an entry fee? It might have been for the funds for maintenance, but I do not think it is a fund problem. The regulars at this park are mostly from the older generation. Every one of us can't pay a regular fee to enter the park.”

— Somnath Majumdar, retired banker

‘Rs 10 is a lot for people to pay every day’

“There was never an entry fee here. I have lived in this area since my childhood. We come here every morning for our walks. Even if the fee is Rs 10, it is a lot for people to pay every day to visit such a beautiful place. The government should focus more on cleanliness rather than ticketing common people. “

— Tapas Mondal, works in finance

‘It will help keep the park even cleaner’

“I support the entry fee. It will help keep the park even cleaner. Tickets would keep the people with bad intentions out as well. It will be good for everyone as a whole.”

— Prapti Nandi, homemaker

‘Only place in the city which is so green and free’

“The introduction of a ticketing system will greatly affect the common people who come here to get some fresh air. I come here daily to exercise, rest a little and reenergise before getting on with my day. This is the only place in the city which is so green and free.”

— Sunanda Singha Das, homemaker