‘Little Women’ actor James Norton to star in West End production of ‘Hamlet’ in 2027

Little Women actor James Norton is set to play the titular role in a new London West End production of William Shakespeare's Hamlet, according to entertainment news outlet Variety.

The production, directed by Thomas Ostermeier and produced by Wessex Grove and Gavin Kalin Productions, is scheduled for 2027.

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Shakespeare's Hamlet follows the grieving Prince of Denmark as he seeks to avenge his father's murder after the ghost of the late king reveals that his brother, Claudius, poisoned him to seize the throne. As Hamlet feigns madness while grappling with his conscience, the story culminates in a tragic bloodbath.

The production will mark Ostermeier's English-language Shakespeare directing debut. He previously directed a German-language adaptation of Hamlet for the Schaubühne Berlin in 2008.

“It is a privilege for anyone to take on the role of Hamlet. It’s also pretty terrifying. But with Thomas Ostermeier at the helm, I know I could not be in better hands. Both this role and this director have intrigued me and challenged me over the years, and so I cannot wait to start this journey with Thomas and see where it takes us,” Norton said in a statement.

Ostermeier said he is looking forward to revisiting the play in English.

“I am pleased to be revisiting Hamlet for the West End with the great stage actor, James Norton. It will be my first time directing Shakespeare in English, and I am excited to explore the original text in order to bring this new production to life,” he said.

"My first Hamlet has been touring the world for 18 years so I am honoured to have the opportunity to bring it here to London with James, who in my mind is a perfect Prince of Denmark," he added.

Norton's latest project is the third season of House of the Dragon, in which he plays Lord Ormund.