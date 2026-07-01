American crypto king: Trump earns over $1.4 billion from crypto ventures in latest financial disclosure

U.S. President Donald Trump reported more than $1.4 billion in income from his family’s crypto ventures last year, showing how he now earns most of his income from digital assets that have benefited from his policies, according to a review of his latest financial disclosures on Tuesday.

The filings, his annual disclosure for 2025 with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, showed he received more than $500 million from World Liberty Financial, a crypto venture he and his sons co-founded. Trump reported another $635 million from the sale of his $TRUMP meme coins.

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The president also reported over $80 million in income from settlements with various media companies and millions in income from his company licensing his name to overseas property developers. The disclosures provide new insights into the scale of the president's profits from his family's foray into cryptocurrencies. Reuters has previously estimated that the Trump family has generated at least $2.3 billion in profit from investors since Trump retook the presidency.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the filings.