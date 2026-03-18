Aditya Dhar requests fans not to share spoilers from ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’

With Dhurandhar: The Revenge set to hit theatres on Thursday, director Aditya Dhar has requested viewers not to share spoilers from the Ranveer Singh starrer.

“We've put our hearts into Dhurandhar The Revenge so you can experience every twist, every emotion, exactly the way it's meant to be felt. In a theatre, in the dark, surrounded by friends, family, and even strangers, everyone feeling the same emotions. That's how films should be experienced. Not on someone's phone in a blurry image. Hence, here is my one, heartfelt, earnest request. Please don't share spoilers,” Dhar wrote on X.

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“You didn't just watch our film. You loved it. You lived it. So when we sat down to make Dhurandhar The Revenge, we knew one thing with absolute certainty: we had to surprise you. That is never easy. But for you, we tried our very hardest,” he added.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has sold over 10 lakh tickets domestically. Despite a runtime of approximately 3 hours and 55 minutes, the upcoming action film has shattered several records even before its release, registering the biggest premiere day in India and surpassing Pawan Kalyan’s OG.

Dhurandhar 2 is also generating huge buzz worldwide with strong advance sales in overseas territories, including North America, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

The original film, which hit theatres in December 2025, went on to earn over Rs 1,300 crore worldwide. With this, Dhurandhar emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, the highest-grossing film of Ranveer Singh’s career, and the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

The film boasts an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and R. Madhavan. Set in Pakistan's Lyari town, the spy thriller revolves around an Indian spy, Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer), who infiltrates a local gang of criminals and arms dealers.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge will see Ranveer reprising his role as Hamza Ali Mazari. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, the film will be released in theatres in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.