Aditya Dhar praises ‘Dhurandhar’ cinematographer Vikash Nowlakha, calls him ‘soul’ of the film

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar, who is currently basking in the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, on Sunday lauded cinematographer Vikash Nowlakha as the “soul” of the film, crediting him for bringing his vision to life.

Dhar took to Instagram to share a series of behind-the-scenes photographs of Nowlakha at work, accompanied by a note praising his contribution and dedication.

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“Here’s to Vikash Nowlakha, the eye, the instinct, and the soul behind Dhurandhar. He was the last HOD to come on board, Dhurandhar. Just a few days before we began. And knowing how deeply selective he is, that timing meant everything. It felt less like onboarding a cinematographer and more like destiny quietly stepping in at the right moment. I still remember what he said after reading the script, ‘I’ve waited 30 years to do a film like this. I’ll give my life to it.’ And he meant every word,” Dhar wrote.

“What followed was not just work, it was devotion. Through impossible schedules, through chaos that often felt unmanageable, through shooting what was essentially two films in the time and cost of one, Vikash stood at the centre of it all, steady and relentless. Carrying the weight of the film quite literally on his shoulders, pushing through the burning heat of Amritsar and the harsh cold of Leh, he never once let the vision falter,” he added.

“Every frame in Dhurandhar breathes because he allowed it to. He didn’t just capture moments, he gave them life. His inputs on set were never loud, but always precise. Always truthful. Always elevating the film. There are many who shoot films. Vikash lived this one,” the filmmaker further said.

“And in doing so, he has given Dhurandhar something that cannot be manufactured — a soul. I feel immense gratitude, respect, and affection for the artist he is, and the human being he brought into this journey. This film carries his imprint forever. And I know this is only the beginning — the stories we will tell together from here on will go even further, shine even brighter, and create something truly timeless,” Dhar concluded.

Nowlakha, known for his work on films such as Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Laapataa Ladies and Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva, responded to Dhar’s post, crediting the filmmaker’s leadership.

“So deeply touched by this. It’s your integrity of vision, trust and the graciousness in your leadership that allow all of us - cast and crew, the freedom to bring our instincts, heart and spirit to this. You didn’t just hire technicians and actors - you embraced us all for who we were and steered us to our best selves. On behalf of the entire camera, light and grip department - thank you for this incredible journey,” he wrote.

Dhurandhar features Ranveer Singh as Indian spy Hamza, who infiltrates the gangs of Lyari to dismantle the underworld and a terror network affecting India.

The first instalment of the franchise had collected over Rs 1,300 crore worldwide.

The sequel explores the origin story of Singh’s character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing his transformation into Hamza Ali Mazari and his rise within Lyari’s underworld and political structure while carrying out his mission.