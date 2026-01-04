Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Dhurandhar’ emerges fifth-highest grossing Indian film of all time

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar has emerged as the fifth-highest grossing Indian film of all time, industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk has reported. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller has earned Rs 1,182.25 crore gross worldwide so far.

Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal remains the highest-grossing Indian film of all time, with a collection of Rs 2,070.3 crore gross. S.S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1,788.06 crore gross) occupies the second rank.

Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule (Rs 1742.1 crore gross) and RRR (Rs 1,230 crore gross) are at the third and fourth positions, respectively.

Dhurandhar is expected to top RRR’s collection as the film continues to report a solid run in theatres in its fifth week.

The Ranveer Singh-starrer is performing well at the domestic box office too. It earned Rs 207.25 crore nett in India in the first week, followed by Rs 253.25 crore nett in Week 2 and Rs 172 crore nett in Week 3. The fourth week added another Rs 106.5 crore nett to the collection. The film earned Rs 20.5 crore nett on fifth Friday and Saturday cumulatively.

As per Sacnilk, Dhurandhar has earned Rs 759.50 crore nett in India in 30 days. However, the makers claimed the 30-day earning of the film stands at Rs 806.80 crore nett.

Meanwhile, Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis, which released in theatres on 1 January, has crossed the Rs 15-crore mark at the box office on Day 3. The war drama starring Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat earned Rs 7 crore nett on Day 1, Rs 3.5 crore nett on Day 2 and Rs 4.65 on the third day.

The three-day collection of the film stands at Rs 15.15 crore nett, as per Sacnilk.