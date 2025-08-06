Actor Ramy Youssef quits Will Ferrell's upcoming Netflix comedy show due to creative differences

Actor-comedian Ramy Youssef has exited Will Ferrell's untitled Netflix golf comedy over creative differences.

Executive producers Josh Rabinowitz and Andy Campagna have also left the project, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Youssef was also an executive producer on the untitled Netflix comedy, which would see Ferrell as a golfing legend. The show was under Youssef’s production banner Cairo Cowboy during this period.

The banner has since dropped the show, but continues to have other Netflix shows under its belt, including an upcoming show by Steve Way who is Youssef’s long-time collaborator.

Production of the untitled show will now be under Gloria Sanchez productions, with four producers joining after Youssef, Rabinowitz and Campagna’s exit.

Molly Shannon, Ferrell’s fellow former “Saturday Night Live”, has joined the series as a cast member. Shannon recently starred in “Only Murders in the Building” and the comedy show “The Other Two”.

Ferrell has had a long career, spanning "Saturday Night Live" and several comedy roles, such as in "Step Brothers", "Anchorman" and Greta Gerwig's "Barbie".

Youssef, a seasoned stand-up-comedian and writer, is best known for “Ramy”, an acclaimed show which explores the Muslim-American experience. More recently, Youssef featured in the Oscar-nominated Yorgos Lanthimos film “Poor Things” and Jesse Armstrong's "Mountainhead".

