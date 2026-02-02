Aamir Khan visits Arijit Singh's Jiaganj residence days after singer's playback retirement

Actor-producer Aamir Khan on Monday visited singer Arijit Singh's residence in Murshidabad's Jiaganj, where he travelled to by road after landing at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International airport in Kolkata.

The development comes days after Arijit announced his retirement from playback singing.

While the purpose behind Aamir's visit to Jiaganj is not known, there is speculation that the duo may collaborate on a project.

In his statement about retiring from playback singing on January 27, Arijit said he would continue working on independent music.

Arijit sang the popular Laal Singh Chaddha song Tere Hawaale for Aamir.

Arijit's retirement from playback singing came as a shocker for fans and industry colleagues, with many including filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj requesting him to reconsider his decision.

Meanwhile, Aamir's production venture Happy Patel starring Vir Das hit screens on January 16.

Arijit Singh shot to overnight fame with Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 (2013), a song that cemented his status as the voice of a new generation of Bollywood romance.

The success of the track opened the floodgates to a string of chartbusters, including Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (title track), Hawayein, Apna Bana Le, Ve Maahi, Sajni, Gehra Hua and Kesariya, among many others.