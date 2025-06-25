MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ crosses Rs 75-crore mark in India

Directed by R.S. Prasanna, the comedy drama also stars Genelia Deshmukh, Dolly Ahluwalia, Gurpal Singh, Brijendra Kala, and Ankita Sehgal

Entertainment Web Desk Published 25.06.25, 10:20 AM
Aamir Khan in \\\'Sitaare Zameen Par\\\'

Aamir Khan in 'Sitaare Zameen Par' File Picture

Aamir Khan’s big screen comeback Sitaare Zameen Par crossed the Rs 75-crore nett mark at the domestic box office at the end of five days of theatrical run, trade figures show.

After a modest opening on Friday, Sitaare Zameen Par saw a significant jump in box-office collections on Saturday, earning Rs 20.2 crore nett in India, nearly double its opening day figure of Rs 10.7 crore nett. Sunday added another Rs 27.25 crore nett to the earnings.

The collections dropped to Rs 8.5 crore nett on Monday, followed by Rs 8.50 crore nett on Tuesday. According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, the five-day total of the R.S. Prasanna-directed comedy drama now stands at Rs 75.15 crore nett.

This marks a crucial bounce-back for Aamir, whose last theatrical outing, Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), had managed to earn Rs 61.37 crore nett in its lifetime.

Sitaare Zameen Par, billed as a spiritual successor to Aamir’s 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par, follows the story of Gulshan (played by Aamir), a temperamental basketball coach sentenced to community service after a brush with the cops. He finds himself reluctantly coaching a team of neurodivergent individuals, only to be transformed by their resilience.

Genelia Deshmukh plays Sunita, Gulshan’s wife. The film also stars Dolly Ahluwalia, Gurpal Singh, Brijendra Kala, and Ankita Sehgal. Sitaare Zameen Par also marks the acting debut for Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa and Naman Mishra.

Meanwhile, Dhanush-starrer Kuberaa is holding its own at the box office. The Sekhar Kammula-directed thriller has earned Rs 60.90 crore nett in five days, as per Sacnilk. The crime thriller also features Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh in key roles.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar-led comedy drama Housefull 5 has earned Rs 188.09 crore nett in India in 18 days, the makers announced on Tuesday.

Box Office Aamir Khan Sitaare Zameen Par
