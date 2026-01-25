Lollapalooza India 2026: Yungblud pays tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, Playboi Carti sets the stage on fire

Lollapalooza India 2026 kicked off on Saturday with high-energy performances by the likes of Yungblud, Playboi Carti, Fujii Kaze and others.

The highlight of the evening was the set performed by Yungblud. The British singer-songwriter instantly formed a connection with the crowd and turned the show into an immersive experience. Pausing midway, he addressed the audience and said, “India, I absolutely love you. Every time I come here, the love feels unreal. I promise I’ll keep coming back — I want to be here every single year.”

This was followed by him stepping into the crowd while singing. One of the most memorable moments include Yungblud inviting a young fan named Soham on stage after spotting a banner enquiring whether he could play air guitar. There was an even louder applause when he encouraged the fan to join him.

While closing his performance with his rendition of Changes, Yungblug paid a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne on stage.

Yungblud’s concert was followed by a dynamic set by Playboi Carti, who closed Day 1 of the music event.

“India, are you ready?” Carti called out to the audience before hyping them up, “I want to see everybody move.” The energy went off the scale when he performed his viral track FE!N. As fans began screaming the lyrics, Carti added, “I see you, don’t stop,” while the energy peaked till the end.

Carti took the stage alongside fellow Opium collective members Destroy Lonely and Homixide Gang. Their high-octane set featured tracks like Pop Out, Timeless and If Looks Could Kill, ending the night on an adrenaline-fuelled note.

Beyond the headliners, fans were treated to diverse acts. Japanese star Fujii Kaze delivered a poignant, piano-driven moment with Shinunoga E-Wa, which became one of the day’s emotional peaks.

Electronic powerhouse Knock2 unleashed festival edits of Dashstar, synth favourites The Midnight wrapped the evening in neon nostalgia with Sunset and Los Angeles and Canadian icons Mother Mother sparked mass singalongs to Hayloft. UK acts Hamdi and Hot Milk added punch with Push and Breathing Underwater respectively.

Indian artistes also owned the stages with Ankur Tewari & The Ghalat Family performing Gehraiyaan, MU540 firing up the dance arena with USD, e USD and Gauley Bhai winning hearts with Sanglanga Dooby Sets from Zoya, Pho, Still in Therapy, Nate08, Rounak Maiti, Sijya and Sunflower Tape Machine kept discovery at the centre of the experience.