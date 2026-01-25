Pakistan ends boycott talk, names T20 World Cup squad with Salman Agha as skipper

Amid weeks of speculation and a rumoured boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh, the Pakistan Cricket Board on Sunday formally ended the uncertainty by announcing a 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

The announcement came shortly after the International Cricket Council warned the PCB of severe consequences should it pull out of the tournament.

Pakistan’s decision to go ahead, despite Bangladesh’s withdrawal earlier this week, puts an end to the political shadow that had threatened to loom over the global event.

Pakistan will be led by Salman Ali Agha, a move confirmed during a press conference at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore addressed by PCB Director High Performance and national selection committee member Aqib Javed, captain Salman Ali Agha and white-ball head coach Mike Hesson.

The selection panel, headed by Aqib Javed, said it had focused on picking a “balanced and aggressive” side for the 20-team tournament, which runs from February 7 to March 8.

The squad announcement brought significant relief for fans with the return of senior players Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi, both of whom had been left out of the recent T20I series.

Babar is expected to anchor the batting line-up, while Shaheen, alongside Naseem Shah, will spearhead a pace attack regarded as among the fastest in world cricket.

However, the squad also triggered debate with the omission of express pacer Haris Rauf, reportedly due to a dip in form during the Asia Cup 2025 and fitness concerns.

Veteran wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan was another notable absentee following a subdued run in the Big Bash League.

Several players have earned their maiden call-ups to a senior ICC event. Skipper Salman Ali Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Sahibzada Farhan and Usman Tariq will feature in their first T20 World Cup.

The squad also includes experienced campaigners Abrar Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan and Usman Khan, all of whom have played at least one edition of the tournament since 2021.

Pakistan have been placed in Group A and will open their campaign against the Netherlands on February 7 in Colombo.

They will also face the USA on February 10, arch-rivals India on February 15 and Namibia on February 18, all in Colombo.

As part of their build-up, Pakistan will host Australia in a three-match T20I series at the Gaddafi Stadium on January 29, 31 and February 1, with the national preparation camp already underway.

Pakistan squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk) and Usman Tariq.