Saturday, 24 January 2026

Donald Trump threatens 100% tariff on Canada over proposed China trade deal

US president says Canada will face steep duties if it allows China to use it as a gateway for exports into the United States

AP Published 24.01.26, 08:22 PM
Donald Trump

Donald Trump File picture

President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened to impose a 100 per cent tariff on goods imported from Canada if America's northern neighbour went ahead with its trade deal with China.

Trump said in a social media post that if Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney “thinks he is going to make Canada a “Drop Off Port” for China to send goods and products into the United States, he is sorely mistaken.”

While Trump has waged a trade war over the past year, Canada this month negotiated a deal to lower tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles in return for lower import taxes on Canadian farm products.

Trump initially had said that agreement was what Carney “should be doing and it's a good thing for him to sign a trade deal.”

