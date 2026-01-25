The Great Indian Bizarre: Sanskrit cricket match, AI dresses up lizards and Monkey business at India Open

Man fabricates bomb threat to Puri temple to frame woman who rejected him

1 8 TTO Graphics

ADVERTISEMENT

In a twist that could have been scripted during a particularly bad brainstorming session, a man allegedly created a fake social media profile, sent a threatening message about a bomb at the Puri Jagannath temple, and tried to pin it on a woman simply because she had turned down his romantic advances.

According to police, the man was desperate to settle scores after the woman rejected him. Instead of moving on or seeking therapy, he decided to manufacture a national security crisis and link it to her name. Using a bogus online profile, he sent a threatening message about an impending explosion at one of India’s most sacred pilgrimage sites.

Law enforcement did not take kindly to this. Officers quickly traced the fake account and uncovered the truth: there was no bomber, no conspiracy, and certainly no temple plot — just one man’s questionable idea of retaliation.

The accused has been arrested, and the authorities are treating the matter as both a criminal threat and a serious misuse of digital platforms.

Netizens reacted with disbelief and memes alike, with many noting that unrequited love has inspired heartbreak songs, breakup movies, and now fictional terror warnings.

40-year-old steel bridge vanishes in Chhattisgarh

2 8 TTO Graphics

In what might be the ultimate case of “borrow now, return never,” an entire 10-tonne steel bridge that had been spanning a canal in Korba for over four decades disappeared overnight — and not in the poetic bridge-to-nowhere kind of way.

Local residents woke up to find the century-plus crossing gone like last year’s monsoon promises. No demolition crew. No heavy machinery parked nearby. Just a gaping gap in the canal and enough missing metal to make a small shipbuilder blush.

Police now say five people have been arrested in connection with the vanishing act. According to investigators, this was no sci-fi teleportation trick. The suspects allegedly dismantled the bridge under cover of darkness and carried it off in pieces, presumably to sell as scrap or put to use somewhere in the Great Indian Jugaad economy.

The bridge, installed more than 40 years ago, had been part of everyday life for decades — until someone decided that massive lumps of steel belong to them now.

Online, reactions range from impressed (for sheer audacity) to exasperated (for, well, stealing a bridge). One comment summed up the mood: India may lose bridges overnight, but it will never lose its knack for headline-worthy weirdness.

Egg curry, ego curry

3 8 TTO Graphics

In what may go down as the most extreme food review in marital history, a dinner-table disagreement over egg curry in Ghaziabad escalated into an incident so shocking that even seasoned police officers briefly forgot their training and simply stared. The verdict: one husband, one missing tongue, and one egg curry that clearly overstayed its welcome.

The drama unfolded in Sanjaypuri locality of Begumabad, where Vipin, a 32-year-old factory worker, committed the unthinkable crime of expressing culinary fatigue. After returning home around 8 pm, Vipin allegedly informed his wife, Isha, that eating egg curry every day was not exactly his idea of a balanced diet. This, investigators believe, was the moment fate quietly cleared its throat.

What began as a humble food preference discussion soon upgraded to a full-blown domestic WWE match, complete with accusations of alcohol consumption, Instagram reel addiction and lifestyle “differences”.

Police say Isha even offered to order chicken, proving that negotiations were attempted before diplomacy collapsed.

By 11 pm, the argument had gone on long enough to qualify as an endurance event. Slaps were exchanged, tempers flared, and then came the plot twist no one saw coming—not even the neighbours. As Vipin reportedly tried to calm things down, Isha allegedly chose a conflict-resolution method not mentioned in any marriage counselling handbook: she bit off his tongue.

Bleeding and speechless—literally—Vipin reportedly walked downstairs holding the severed piece of his tongue. His parents initially suspected a knife attack, presumably because “biting off a tongue” does not usually feature in everyday expectations.

Doctors later confirmed that about 2.5 cm of tongue was gone for good and would not be reattached, officially turning Vipin into the unwilling symbol of why one should think twice before critiquing dinner.

Police arrested Isha, who admitted to the bite but blamed rage, restrictions on drinking, and opposition to her Instagram career. She reportedly remained combative even at the police station, ensuring consistency in behaviour.

Meanwhile, investigators are still trying to determine whether a knife, teeth, or sheer determination was the weapon of choice. One thing is certain: in Ghaziabad, egg curry is no longer just a dish—it is a cautionary tale.

Man vandalises milestone for clout

4 8 TTO Graphics

What should have been a quiet moment of awe at one of India’s highest mountain passes turned into a masterclass in 'how to be an absolute idiot at 13,479 feet.'

A video showing a man vandalising a milestone at Fotula Top, yes, the highest point on the Leh–Srinagar highway, has gone viral, earning him the kind of online fame no one really wants.

Viewers were quick to call out the act as shameful, arrogant, and basically the pinnacle of entitlement disguised as pride. Fotula Top isn’t just a random stretch of rocks. At 13,479 feet, it has real geographical and symbolic importance.

But that didn’t stop our star from pasting a 'Gujjar' sticker on a milestone, filming himself in the act, and then giving a proud tour of his Thar parked nearby. Because clearly, nothing says 'achievement unlocked' like defacing public property.

The video came with a caption that nailed it: “He went to a height of 13,479 feet to show the world how big of an idiot he is.” Online reactions were swift and savage.

Some users called for action: “Since he’s provided his face and number plate, request BRO India and Traffic Police Ladakh to take appropriate action for vandalising public property.”

Others just went full roast mode: “Are these by default the lowest IQ people in India?? Every time they come up with things that are utterly stupid and destructive simultaneously.”

Nose biometrics for cows

5 8 AI-generated image

Ahmedabad has decided that if stray cattle refuse to follow traffic rules, technology will. To tackle the city’s growing problem of cows wandering onto busy roads, the civic authorities have introduced a system that uses nose biometrics to identify and track them.

Instead of collars or tags, each cow’s unique nose pattern will be scanned and stored in a database. Officials say the ridges on a cow’s nose work much like human fingerprints, making it possible to identify repeat offenders who casually stroll into traffic jams, markets and intersections.

The plan is simple. Scan the nose, log the cow, and trace ownership when the animal is found blocking roads again. In theory, this should help authorities return cattle to their owners and impose penalties.

Online, the idea has amused many and baffled some. Users joked that cows now have better biometric coverage than people and wondered if nasal scans would soon replace ear tags. Others appreciated the creativity, noting that traditional methods have failed to keep cattle off the streets.

RBI who? ‘Manoranjan’ Bank of India it is

6 8 TTO Graphics

Money usually speaks softly.

On Wednesday morning, residents of Bhimpur, Tarakeshwar in Bengal began spotting Rs 20 notes on the road. They looked fine from a distance. Up close, the notes revealed a sense of humour. Where one expects the Reserve Bank of India, the paper announced Manoranjan Bank of India. Where Bis Rupee should sit in Hindi, it reads Bis Number. And, in case the gag was missed, the note declared itself “Full of Fun.”

The fun entered retail when a young man bought a bidi and matches from a grocery store, paying with two such notes. That is when suspicion replaced small talk. Local resident Kalipada Bauri recalled the moment: “Two days ago, a boy came to the grocery store. He bought a bidi and matches and paid 20 taka each. We were in the shop. We got suspicious after seeing it. After that, we looked at the note and saw that it was fake. After that, we caught the boy.”

Locals said many people were collecting these notes and trying them out at shops. Some traders spotted the joke instantly. Others accepted the paper, only realising later that their cash drawer had been upgraded to comedy.

Residents suspect a gang. The notes, they say, are designed to pass a quick glance. They are not torn or cracked. In a hurry, eyes may slide past Manoranjan and read RBI out of habit.

Habit, after all, is the strongest watermark.

Budget stay, premium vandalism

7 8 TTO Graphics

A group of young men in Agra recently mistook a homestay for a WWE ring, a playground, and possibly a clearance sale, all for the princely sum of ₹500.

In a video that has now gone viral, the men are seen 'fully utilising' their budget accommodation by jumping on the bed with shoes on, stomping over blankets, soiling bedsheets, and generally behaving like they had booked the room specifically to declare war on it.

The person filming proudly pans the camera across the destruction, checks in with his friends to confirm they 'enjoyed' the stay, and reminds viewers, multiple times, that they paid Rs 500, as if this unlocked a premium 'do whatever you want' package.

One of the men even uses the blankets as floor mops, proving innovation is alive and well. Just when you think the tour is over, the cameraman reveals the final souvenir: a stolen bulb.

The video, shared by an X user, triggered widespread outrage.

“Someone gives you space at such a low cost at a world-famous tourist spot and this is the behaviour,” he wrote, pointing out the complete lack of civic sense.

Model skeleton in luggage at Delhi airport

8 8 TTO Graphics

As people jet off for their tours, the question of what you can and can't carry in your luggage is more pressing than ever - especially for those attempting to carry a skeleton.

A routine baggage screening at Delhi airport turned tense for a short while after security personnel noticed what appeared to be a human skeleton inside a passenger’s luggage. The unexpected discovery quickly drew attention from airport authorities.

The incident took place at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport during standard security checks. Officials were momentarily alarmed when the contents of one bag resembled human skeletal remains, prompting immediate verification procedures.

Police officials said the preliminary examination revealed the skeleton to be a demo skeleton commonly used by medical students for academic purposes. The item was found inside the luggage of a medical student, confirming that it was not linked to any criminal activity.

However, to rule out any doubt, Delhi police have sent the skeleton for forensic examination. Officials said the forensic analysis will scientifically establish that the recovered remains are indeed a demo skeleton used for educational training, and not of human origin.