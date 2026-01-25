Rohini Acharya claims RJD now controlled by infiltrators ahead of party meet in Patna

Hours before the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s national executive meeting in Patna on Sunday, party president Lalu Prasad’s daughter Rohini Acharya alleged that control of the organisation had slipped into the hands of “infiltrators and conspirators”.

In a post on X, Acharya claimed the party, long associated with fighting for the rights of the downtrodden, was being undermined by individuals whose sole objective was to destroy “Laluvad”.

“Today, the real command of the party — known for fighting for the rights of the downtrodden — lies in the hands of infiltrators and conspirators sent by opponents. Their sole objective is to destroy ‘Laluvad’…such people seem to have succeeded to a great extent in their dirty motives,” she wrote.

Without naming anyone, Acharya said those responsible for leadership in the party should introspect instead of avoiding questions or creating confusion.

She further alleged that those who speak for “Laluism” and the party’s interests are subjected to rude behaviour, adding that silence from certain quarters only strengthens accusations of complicity.

Acharya, a doctor by qualification who later chose to become a homemaker and settled in Singapore with her husband, posted the message hours before the RJD’s key meeting.

Earlier, she raised her voice against the RJD's current leadership.

"Anyone who selflessly struggles for the party that was founded by Lalu ji, whoever cares and proudly carries forward Lalu ji's political legacy and ideology, will definitely question those responsible for the party's sorry state of affairs," Acharya said.

They will raise their voice against the "dubious roles of such people, without caring for the consequences", she wrote.

After the RJD was drubbed in the Bihar assembly polls last year, Prasad's daughter had announced that she was “quitting politics” and severed ties with the family.

“I am quitting politics, and I am disowning my family…This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do…and I am taking all the blame,” she had written in her post in November last year.

Sanjay Yadav is the Rajya Sabha MP from RJD and one of the most trusted aides of Tejashwi Yadav, the son and heir apparent of the RJD supremo.

Rameez is said to be Tejashwi’s old friend, hailing from a political family in the adjoining state of Uttar Pradesh.

Acharya, who was in the news for donating a kidney to her father a few years ago, had unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Saran.

It was speculated that she was unhappy over the expulsion of Tej Pratap Yadav from the party. However, during the assembly elections, she was seen campaigning for Tejashwi.

The RJD seat tally slipped to 24 from 75 in the 2025 Bihar assembly polls.