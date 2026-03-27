A new ‘Breaking Bad’ project is in the works, and it’s not another TV series

A book with an insider account of the shooting for hit series Breaking Bad by Dean Norris is set to hit the shelves on November 3, the actor recently announced.

Titled Do What You’re Gonna Do: The Definitive Oral History of Breaking Bad, the upcoming book is packed with behind-the-scenes content and a closer look at the actors and makers on set.

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Sharing the news on X, Norris wrote, “I’m excited to finally share the cover of my new book DO WHAT YOU’RE GONNA DO—the first oral history and definitive insider account of Breaking Bad.”

“From the writers’ room to the desert, this book is packed with never-before-heard stories and exclusive interviews with the incredible people who brought the show to life,” he added.

Signing off, Norris said, “If you’re a fan of the show, you’re going to love this one. DO WHAT YOU’RE GONNA DO hits shelves November 3rd. You can preorder now from your favorite retailer via these links.”

In Breaking Bad, Norris played the role of Hank Schrader, Walter’s brother-in-law and DEA agent who is determined to track down Walter and his blue meth in the five seasons of the show.

Created by Vince Gilligan, Breaking Bad received multiple accolades across platforms, including 64 Emmy Awards and seven Golden Globes.

Starring Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul in lead roles, the series also featured Bob Odenkirk and Anna Gunn. It had a five-season run on its original network AMC from 2008 to 2013.