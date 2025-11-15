Labubus make it to Hollywood: New film on viral cute-ugly monster plushies in the works

A Hollywood film based on the viral Labubu dolls, the plush toy line of the cute-ugly monsters that recently became an internet sensation, is currently in the works, according to US media reports.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Sony Pictures has picked up the screen rights to the Chinese doll brand with the aim of making a movie and in case of success, a franchise.

However, no producer or filmmaker has been attached to the project as yet. The deal was reportedly signed this week. It is also not known whether the movie would be animated or live-action.

Labubu dolls are small plushies created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung. The dolls, which have wide eyes, pointed ears and sharp teeth forming a creepy smile, are a part of Lung’s The Monster book series. Labubu dolls are manufactured by Pop Mart, a leading Chinese toy company based in Beijing.

The niche collectible exploded in popularity earlier this year, leading to a full-blown pop culture trend, inspiring cafes, merchandise stores, and local creators.

With several celebrities flaunting the toy, particularly K-pop group Blackpink member Lisa using them as accessories, Labubus gained traction among the Gen Z crowd.

In recent years, several Hollywood films have been made on toy lines, including Lego and Barbie. Greta Gerwig’s Barbie amassed a staggering USD 1 billion at the worldwide box office while clinching eight Oscar nominations in 2023.