98th Oscars ‘In Memoriam’ segment leaves out mention of Bollywood star Dharmendra

Bollywood veteran actor Dharmendra, who passed away in November 2025, didn’t find a mention in the ‘In Memoriam’ segment at the 98th Academy Awards, on Monday.

This year's tribute segment lasted 15 minutes longer than usual, honouring Hollywood legends Rob Reiner, Diane Keaton, and Robert Redford.

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Despite the increased duration, Dharmendra's name was not included in the broadcast.

However, he was listed on the official online roster of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), along with five other Indian film figures — actors Saroja Devi, Manoj Kumar, Jayasree Kabir, Kota Srinivasa Rao, and documentary filmmaker S. Krishnaswamy.

Earlier during the awards season, Dharmendra was given an honorary mention at the 79th BAFTA Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in February, where he was the only Indian actor featured in the ‘In Memoriam’ segment.

At the 90th Academy Awards in 2018, icons Shashi Kapoor and Sridevi were honoured, with Eddie Vedder providing a musical tribute.

More recently, Irrfan Khan was given an honorary mention in the special segment at the 93rd Academy Awards in 2021.

Apart from Dharmendra, other notable Hollywood actors Brigitte Bardot, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, James Van Der Beek and Eric Dane were also left out of the section.

Dharmendra died on November 24, just weeks shy of his 90th birthday, after a prolonged illness.

The ‘He-Man’ of Bollywood made his debut in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. He rose to fame in the 1960s with films like Anpadh, Bandini, Anupama and Aaya Sawan Jhoom Ke, before becoming one of Bollywood’s top leading men with iconic performances in Sholay, Dharam Veer, Chupke Chupke, Mera Gaon Mera Desh and Dream Girl.

The actor worked in more than 300 films during his acting career spanning over six decades.

Dharmendra’s last big screen outing was Sriram Raghavan’s war drama Ikkis.