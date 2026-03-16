Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra smiles on Oscar stage as Javier Bardem says 'Free Palestibe'

Actress Priyanka Chopra appeared on stage with Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem to present the best international feature film award at this year’s Oscars ceremony on Monday.

Sentimental Value picked up the award in this category.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before introducing the nominees, Bardem said, “No to war. Free Palestine” as Priyanka smilingly looked at her co-presenter. About the nominees, she said, “These films prove the international is never too far”.

Priyanka was part of a diverse roster which included Will Arnett, Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Paul Mescal, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

This marks her return to the Oscar stage for the second time, coming nearly a decade after her debut as a presenter at the 88th Academy Awards in 2016. That year, she presented the award for Best Film Editing.

Oscar winner Javier Bardem and past nominees Demi Moore and Kumail Nanjiani also took the stage at the Dolby Theatre on March 15. They were joined by multiple Emmy winner Maya Rudolph, Captain America star Chris Evans, and One Battle After Another breakout actor Chase Infiniti.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in S.S. Rajamouli’s Varanasi, starring alongside Mahesh Babu. In the film, she essays the role of Mandakini, while Mahesh Babu plays Rudhra. Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the antagonist Kumbha.

The film is slated for a 2027 release and will mark Priyanka’s Telugu cinema debut.

Her last film The Bluff, co-starring Karl Urban, is currently streaming on Prime Video.