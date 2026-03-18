Oscars 2026 viewership falls by 9 per cent, least-watched telecast since 2022

The 98th annual Academy Awards drew 17.86 million viewers across ABC and Hulu, marking the least-watched Oscars telecast since 2022 and a 9 per cent decline from last year’s 19.7 million viewers, according to data released by Disney.

The telecast registered a 3.92 rating among adults aged 18-49, down from 4.54 in 2025 but higher than 2024’s 3.82. Despite the drop, the ceremony ranked as the No. 1 primetime entertainment telecast of the 2025-2026 season, the company said.

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The awards show, hosted by Conan O’Brien, followed a broader trend of declining viewership across major ceremonies this winter. The Golden Globes saw a 6 per cent drop to 8.66 million viewers in January, while the Grammys fell 6 per cent to 14.4 million viewers in February.

All figures are based on Nielsen’s big data plus panel ratings. The Oscars remained the most-watched programme on Sunday night across viewers and key demographics.

According to ABC, the social media engagement rose sharply, with impressions increasing 42.4 per cent to 1,843,143,702. The Academy’s social platforms reached 21.6 million, up from 19.7 million last year, including more than 129 million video views during the broadcast.

The decline marks the ceremony’s first drop in viewership in five years. After hitting an all-time low of 10.4 million viewers in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars recorded three consecutive years of growth, reaching 16.6 million in 2022, 18.8 million in 2023, 19.5 million in 2024 and 19.7 million in 2025.

O’Brien received strong reviews for his second consecutive year as host. Walt Disney Television executive vice president Rob Mills told Variety that the role would remain his if he chose to continue.

Disney retains broadcast rights for the Oscars for two more years, with the ceremony set to air on ABC and Hulu in 2027 and 2028. The Academy’s new agreement with YouTube will take effect from the 101st ceremony in 2029, with the platform holding rights until at least 2033.

One Battle After Another emerged as the biggest winner at the 98th Oscars with six awards, including best picture and best director for Paul Thomas Anderson. Sinners secured four wins, including best actor for Michael B. Jordan.