Oscars 2025: 97th Academy Awards to stream live in India on JioHotstar

The 97th Academy Awards will be available to stream live on JioHotstar in India on March 3 from 5.30am, the streamer announced on Thursday.

“The 97th Academy Awards streaming LIVE, March 3, 5:30am onwards, only on #JioHotstar,” the streaming platform wrote on X.

In addition to JioHotstar, the 97th Oscars will also air on Star Movies and Star Movies Select at 5.30am on March 3. Viewers can catch the repeat telecast on Star Movies and Star Movies Select at 8.30pm on the same day.

The 97th Academy Awards ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Comedian Conan O’Brien will host the ceremony for the first time this year.

The first list of Oscar presenters, announced by the Academy, included Joe Alwyn, Sterling K. Brown, Willem Dafoe, Ana de Armas, Lily-Rose Depp, Selena Gomez, Goldie Hawn, Connie Nielsen, Ben Stiller and Oprah Winfrey.

Halle Berry, Penélope Cruz, Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Amy Poehler, June Squibb and Bowen Yang were named as presenters in the second slate.

Andrew Garfield, Dave Bautista, Gal Gadot and Harrison Ford have recently been added to the list of presenters. Other celebrities who will take the stage include Samuel L. Jackson, Margaret Qualley, Alba Rohrwacher, Zoe Saldaña and Rachel Zegler.

Additionally, last year’s Oscar winners Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Emma Stone are also set to present awards at the ceremony.