Next 150 hours crucial: TMC claims Shah met agency chiefs for ‘devious’ Bengal poll plan

The Trinamool Congress on Monday claimed Union home minister Amit Shah has called a meeting with the heads of three central agencies, the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Enforcement Directorate and the National Investigation Agency and something “devious” was being planned.

“We have credible information that a meeting has been called by the Union home minister in respect to Bengal,” said TMC Rajya Sabha MP O’Brien. “In the next 150 hours some serious action has been planned before phase two of the polls.”

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O’ Brien claimed the “incident” could happen in Kolkata or the adjoining districts of South 24-Parganas, North 24-Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly.

These five districts with 109 Assembly seats between them will go to polls on April 29, the second and concluding phase of polling in the 2026 Bengal Assembly polls.

“This is desperation at the highest level. This is being done to defeat a woman. Eighteen Union cabinet ministers, half a dozen chief ministers and central agencies, all of this to defeat one woman,” O’Brien said.

The Trinamool Rajya Sabha leader said the BJP had copied Mamata Banerjee’s welfare schemes and made promises to women voters in Maharashtra, Delhi and Bihar which were never fulfilled.

State industries minister and Trinamool nominee from Kolkata’s Shyampukur seat, Shashi Panja said the party wanted the people to stay cautious.

“The next 150 hours are extremely crucial. They are saying free and fair polls to the people but behind closed doors they are planning something. They are planning to create a situation which goes against democratic principles,” the minister said. “We are keeping a watch on the situation.”

The claims by the two senior Trinamool leaders came in the midst of speculations on the status of the party’s ties with the political consultancy firm, I-PAC.

“We are the second-largest opposition party in Parliament with about 40 MPs. We work with various agencies. We are doing fine. All is well,” said O’Brien in reply to a question regarding I-PAC. “We are a responsible party. There are young people in their 20s and 30s. we mustn’t do anything which will jeopardise their career.

Since Sunday, there have been rumours that I-PAC has stopped working with the ruling Trinamool. In the agency’s official group handling media no messages have been posted after 6.24 pm Saturday.

Last Monday night, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Vinesh Chandel, one of the founding directors of the firm. Another founding director Rishiraj Singh was summoned by the agency in a money-laundering case on Monday. According to reports, he skipped the summon.

Pratik Jain, who works from Kolkata, had his home and the company’s office in Salt Lake raided last January, which turned into a showdown between Mamata Banerjee, the BJP and the ED.