TMC demands court-monitored CBI probe into post-poll violence in Bengal

Trinamool Congress leader Saugata Roy on Friday demanded a court-monitored CBI investigation into the killing of party workers and incidents of vandalism in post-poll violence in West Bengal.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Roy said that many party leaders and workers have fallen victim to post-result violence.

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Asked about the party's loss, he said people may have been angry with the TMC, but the election was not impartial.

Roy condemned the alleged murder Chandranath Rath in Madhyamgram and claimed that three other TMC workers were killed over the last three days.

Rath, a close aide of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, was allegedly shot dead on Wednesday night.

"We demand the strongest possible action in the matter, including a court-monitored CBI investigation, so that those responsible are identified and brought to justice without delay," Roy said, alleging that the attacks were carried out by "BJP-backed miscreants." He alleged that a large number of incidents involving arson, vandalism and physical attacks on TMC workers and offices had taken place since the declaration of election results on May 4.

Roy cited the killing of TMC worker Biswajit Pattanaik in Beleghata on May 4, alleging that he was attacked in his house and his body was found outside the residence.

He also referred to the death of Abir Sheikh, a member of a local TMC committee, claiming he was attacked with sharp weapons allegedly by BJP activists while returning home on May 5.

The TMC leader alleged vandalism at party offices linked to state minister Arup Biswas in the Vijaygarh-Netaji Nagar area and at the office of councillor Sushant Ghosh near Ruby Crossing.

Claiming that more than 2,000 TMC offices had been vandalised across the state, Roy alleged that party offices in several areas, including Tollygunge, Baruipur, Kamarhati, Baranagar, and Howrah were attacked, while offices in Jagatballavpur and Siliguri were set on fire.

"All this while, Central Armed Forces were looking the other way," he alleged.

Roy also claimed that more than 100 TMC workers in his Baranagar constituency had fled from their homes fearing violence.

Violence has "no place in democracy", Roy said, and called for a stop to political clashes and attacks on party offices.

He also alleged that outsiders entered Ashutosh College, where he is president of the governing body, and removed TMC hoardings from the campus.

On the party's electoral performance, Roy said the results needed to be analysed but acknowledged there was "anger" among sections of people against the party.

At the same time, he echoed party chief Mamata Banerjee in alleging irregularities in the election process and counting.

"I think people were angry with us. That is why they opposed us. But as we have said, Mamata Banerjee also said, the election process was not impartial... There was a mistake in counting," Roy added.

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Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.