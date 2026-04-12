Narendra Modi pledges 'full accounting' of 15-year TMC rule once BJP wins in Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the party would release a white paper on corruption and the breakdown of law and order in Bengal to punish corrupt Trinamool Congress leaders, MLAs and ministers.

He also promised action against those involved in riots and political violence by forming a probe committee headed by retired Supreme Court judges.

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“The BJP will release a white paper on corruption and law and order. Through it, all corrupt TMC leaders, goons, syndicates, MLAs and ministers will be held legally accountable. There will be a full accounting of the 15 years of the current government,” Modi said at an election campaign rally in East Burdwan’s Katwa.

In Katwa, Modi also said “Bhoi (fear) out, Bharosa (trust) in”, claiming that this Assembly election was about eliminating fear and ensuring confidence among the people of Bengal.

Modi’s assurance of a white paper, also part of the BJP’s manifesto, has emerged as a politically significant issue for the party at a time when many voters have raised questions about whether multiple raids and arrests of senior Trinamool leaders on corruption charges were merely an eyewash, or whether the Bengal ruling party's narrative of central agencies being used politically by the BJP was correct, with many of the arrested leaders later securing bail.

Accused leaders such as former minister Jyotipriya Mallick have once again been fielded by Trinamool. Several arrested Trinamool leaders facing charges of corruption and money laundering — such as strongman Anubrata Mondal in Birbhum, former education minister Partha Chatterjee, and MLA Manik Bhattacharya — have been released on bail. Mondal has resumed organisational activities and is campaigning in the elections in his trademark style.

“It is definitely a question of when those leaders will be punished. After their arrests, there was huge applause and intensified hope that many big fish would be caught. However, that has not happened. So people have questions. However, both the Prime Minister and Union home minister Amit Shah have made it clear that they will not spare anyone involved in corruption or other malpractices once the BJP comes to power in Bengal,” said a BJP leader. “Modi ji has clarified why the white paper will be published, ensuring that no one, including TMC ministers, will be spared,” he added.

Modi’s promise of probing political violence and riots through a committee of retired Supreme Court judges is another significant talking point for the party’s rank and file, many of whom are still apprehensive about the possibility of post-poll violence if the BJP loses like in 2021.

“Those involved in riots and political violence, both now and in the past, will be held accountable. For the investigation into political violence, a committee led by retired Supreme Court judges will be formed,” said Modi in Katwa.

Following the BJP’s ambitious target of winning 200-plus seats in Bengal in 2021, thousands of party workers worked on the ground to achieve the target. However, after Mamata Banerjee’s party returned to power with a sweeping victory, Trinamool-backed goons allegedly attacked BJP workers in several districts, resulting in nearly 60 murders and alleged rapes. Hundreds of BJP workers were forced to flee their homes for months.

“The fear of the 2021 violence still lingers in the minds of many BJP workers and local leaders. Many have questioned whether it would be repeated if the party fails to win again. So, BJP’s top leaders have been trying to reassure workers not to worry as the party will stand by them,” said a BJP insider.

Party sources said that this is why the central theme of the BJP’s campaign has shifted towards addressing people’s fears with assurances.

In Katwa, Modi said that once a BJP chief minister takes oath, the government will implement the Ayushman Bharat health scheme in its first cabinet meeting.

From a rally in Murshidabad’s Jangipur, a minority-dominated district, Modi claimed that he would not allow the "people of Bengal to be the minority" and said that a BJP government would implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state.

Katwa and Jangipur apart, Modi also campaigned in Kushmandi, South Dinajpur.

AI 'conspiracy'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jangipur said that as the Trinamool Congress realises its defeat was imminent, it might resort to AI-based conspiracies. “As the election draws closer, the TMC understands its defeat is certain. So, in the near future, it may resort to conspiracies. AI video conspiracies have already been seen in Assam and Puducherry. Similar attempts may happen here as well,” he said, but did not mention Trinamool's purported sting video of Humayun Kabir and his alleged ₹1,000-crore deal with the BJP.

Additional reporting by Alamgir Hossain in Behrampore