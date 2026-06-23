Sensex edges higher, Nifty tops 24,120 after flat start

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading flat in a subdued trading on Tuesday, as investors stayed on the sidelines after the recent rally.

Weak trends in Asian markets and fresh foreign fund outflows also led to the subdued trading in equities during the early deals.

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The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 57.43 points to 77,061.94 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 31.6 points to 24,071.30.

However, later both the benchmark indices were trading marginally higher. The BSE benchmark quoted 29.75 points higher at 77,123.82, and the Nifty traded 20.80 points up at 24,123.65.

Last week, the benchmark indices rallied in four trading sessions out of five. In the previous trading session also, the benchmarks registered gains.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards.

Sun Pharma, Trent, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and NTPC were among the winners.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 635.91 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded lower. The Kospi tanked nearly 6 per cent.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.49 per cent lower at USD 77.53 per barrel.

On Monday, the Sensex climbed 291.17 points, or 0.38 per cent, to settle at 77,094.07. The Nifty surged 89.80 points, or 0.37 per cent, to end at 24,102.90.