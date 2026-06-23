Chasing the next wave, Bengal Budget 2026 bets big on AI and semiconductors

Bengal finance minister Swapan Dasgupta used his maiden budget to unveil an ambitious roadmap spanning artificial intelligence, semiconductors, data centres, start-ups and global capability centres (GCCs).

The announcements seek to position the state as a competitive destination for next-generation industries while creating a foundation for high-skilled employment and private investment.

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Placing artificial intelligence at the centre of the state’s industrial vision, Dasgupta announced the “West Bengal Impact AI Mission”, aimed at building an inclusive and sustainable AI ecosystem and positioning the state among the leaders in AI adoption in India. The framework of the mission will be finalised within a month.

To support the digital infrastructure needed for AI-led growth, the government will launch a programme to attract AI-oriented data centres and hyperscale cloud computing facilities. Eligible projects will receive incentives such as reimbursement of stamp duty, waiver of electricity duty, dedicated power supply and faster approvals through a single-window mechanism. Data centre projects will also be granted relaxation in floor area ratio (FAR) norms.

The government said it would endeavour to establish a semiconductor unit in Durgapur, aligning the state with India’s broader semiconductor manufacturing ambitions.

The budget also proposed the development of a 50,000 sq ft IT Park in Siliguri within the existing campus at an estimated cost of ₹26 crore to cater to the growing demand for technology infrastructure in north Bengal. To strengthen the innovation ecosystem, the state will roll out a start-up policy within three months. The policy will include an incubation fund of ₹40 crore and a venture capital fund of ₹60 crore during the current financial year.

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Dasgupta also announced that the government would formulate a GCC policy to attract higher-value business functions and leverage Bengal’s skilled workforce. In addition, a Chief Minister’s Science and Technology Talent Attraction Fund with an allocation of ₹50 crore will be created to attract world-class scientists and technologists.

Industry welcomed the measures, particularly the proposed semiconductor project and the ₹100-crore start-up funding initiative.

“The proposed semiconductor manufacturing unit in Durgapur is one of the most significant industrial announcements for Bengal in recent decades, provided the project is implemented successfully,” said Chiranjib Bhattacharya, chairperson, IT committee, Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“The ₹100-crore startup fund will kick-start the growth of start-ups in the state, promoting entrepreneurship,” said Rajeev Singh, director general, Indian Chamber of Commerce.