Sourav Ganguly remains sought-after figure in world of endorsements with over 40 brands currently associated with him

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly remains a sought-after figure in the world of endorsements with more than 40 brands currently associated with him.

The 52-year-old promotes a wide range of brands including banking, real estate, automobiles, consumer goods and fantasy sports.

There is a strong reason why Ganguly continues to attract a plethora of commercial partners, said a member of his management team.

"Dada goes the extra mile for every brand he associates with, bringing unmatched credibility and engagement. His dedication ensures not just visibility but sustained growth, making a real impact in the market, said Bhavesh Singh, who looks after Ganguly's commercial interests.

His involvement in sports extends beyond cricket, as he co-owns the Kolkata team in the Indian Racing Festival and has ties with the Delhi Capitals where he works both with IPL and WPL franchise.

He has also aligned with the growing EV sector, promoting sustainable mobility.

"Dada is the ideal fit for brands — his credibility, passion, and deep connection with audiences make him a game-changer.

"Having worked with him on multiple endorsements, I've seen firsthand how seamlessly he collaborates, ensuring a smooth process while going above and beyond for the brands he associates with," added Sajay Moolankodan, an entertainment marketing and celebrity engagement specialist.

