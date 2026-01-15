MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 15 January 2026

Singapore-bound Air India plane suffers tech issue; returns to Delhi

The spokesperson also regretted the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the unforeseen situation

PTI Published 15.01.26, 02:15 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock picture.

A Singapore-bound Air India flight, carrying around 190 people, returned to the national capital early Thursday as the Dreamliner aircraft operating the service suffered a technical issue, according to sources.

The sources told PTI that there was an APU (Auxiliary Power Unit) fire warning, following which the aircraft returned to Delhi after being airborne for around an hour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Passengers were flown to Singapore in an alternative aircraft.

When contacted, an Air India spokesperson said that the operating crew of flight AI 2380 from Delhi to Singapore on January 14 decided to carry out a precautionary return to Delhi shortly after takeoff due to a suspected technical issue.

"The aircraft landed safely in Delhi. Our ground teams at Delhi extended all necessary assistance to passengers and the flight departed for Singapore on an alternative aircraft," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson also regretted the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the unforeseen situation.

Information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com showed that the flight, operated with a Boeing 787-9 aircraft, was airborne for around an hour and landed back at about 1 am on Thursday.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Air India Delhi Singapore
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Cultural heritage of Varanasi destroyed, Congress cries over bulldozers at Manikarnika Ghat

Mallikarjun Kharge throws question at Prime Minister Narendra Modi: ‘Is the intention behind all this again to benefit your business associates? You have handed over water, forests, and mountains to them, and now it's the turn of our cultural heritage’
U.S. President Donald Trump is interviewed by Reuters White House correspondent Steve Holland during an exclusive interview in the Oval Office in the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 14, 2026.
Quote left Quote right

I think he's [Putin] ready to make a deal... Ukraine is less ready to make a deal

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT