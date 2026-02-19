ChatGPT users to get JioHotstar content links for entertainment queries after OpenAI pact

OpenAI’s ChatGPT will now recommend and share streaming links from JioHotstar for users searching for entertainment content on the AI platform, following a partnership between the companies, according to a joint statement issued on Thursday.

Under the collaboration, video streaming service JioHotstar and OpenAI will also roll out a ChatGPT-powered voice discovery feature. The tool will allow viewers to search for movies, shows, and live sports by expressing their intent, mood, or context verbally, rather than navigating menus or typing keywords.

"Beyond the in-app experience, JioHotstar and OpenAI will introduce new experiences within ChatGPT where users who turn to ChatGPT for entertainment-related queries will receive contextual recommendations and relevant streaming links from JioHotstar's vast catalogue, making the partnership a true two-way integration," the statement said.

The companies described the move as a first-of-its-kind innovation for India, enabling audiences to discover and engage with content across languages and genres through voice-led interactions. They said the integration aims to transform streaming into a more intuitive and personalised conversational experience.

"Through our partnership with JioHotstar, we're bringing personalized AI directly into entertainment and live sports, turning every moment into an opportunity for deeper engagement. Viewers can move seamlessly from watching to asking, from curiosity to context, and from exploration to recommendation in ways that feel natural, personal, and immediately useful," Fidji Simo, CEO, Applications, OpenAI said.

JioStar Vice Chairman Uday Shankar said the company is placing artificial intelligence at the centre of its user experience strategy.

"Our partnership with OpenAI will allow viewers to discover, engage with, and even curate content simply using their voice. This is a fundamental reimagining of the entertainment experience; one that anticipates culture and feels deeply personal to every viewer," he said.