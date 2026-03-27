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regular-article-logo Friday, 27 March 2026

India signs Rs 445 crore air defence deal with Russia, Rs 413 crore pact with Boeing

The agreement will further strengthen the Indo-Russian strategic defence partnership, says the ministry in a statement

PTI Published 27.03.26, 04:53 PM
Defence minister Rajnath Singh.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh. PTI picture

The defence ministry on Friday signed a Rs 445 crore contract with Russia's Rosoboronexport for procurement of an air defence missile system for the Indian Army.

A separate contract worth Rs 413 was sealed with Boeing India Defence Private Ltd for maintenance of Indian Navy's P8I Long-Range Maritime Reconnaissance aircraft, according to the defence ministry.

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"The contract for the procurement of Tunguska air defence missile systems, valued at Rs 445 crore, for the Indian Army, was signed with JSC Rosoboronexport, Russia," it said.

"These cutting-edge missiles will enhance India's multilayered air defence capabilities against aerial threats including aircraft drones and cruise missiles. The agreement will further strengthen the Indo-Russian strategic defence partnership," the ministry said in a statement.

It said the "contract for the inspection of P8I aircraft under Buy Indian category with 100 per cent indigenous content will ensure depot-level maintenance of the fleet at an MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) facility".

The Boeing P-8I, a multi-role long-range maritime reconnaissance anti-submarine warfare (LRMR ASW) aircraft, is integral to the Indian Navy's maritime surveillance missions in the Indian Ocean.

The Indian Navy currently operates 12 P-8I aircraft.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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