India's power giant to submit first nuclear project feasibility study to Department of Atomic Energy for approval

Power giant NTPC will soon submit its first feasibility study for a nuclear project with the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) and seek its nod to go ahead with the plan, sources said.

The approval will pave the way for NTPC to begin work on its first standalone nuclear project in India as the PSU is keen to achieve at least 2 GW of nuclear capacity by 2032.

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Further, the company is in process of conducting feasibility studies in two more states and in the latest development has received a go-ahead from the Bihar government to conduct a feasibility study for a nuclear project in the state's Banka district, they said.

As part of its energy diversification strategy, NTPC is looking to set up 30 GW of nuclear projects in at least 14 states with investments worth lakhs of crores to contribute to the government 's ambitious 100 GW nuclear capacity target by 2047.

NTPC has completed feasibility study in one of the states, while it is in the process of undertaking feasibility studies in another two states, two sources aware of the development told PTI.

"The company will be very soon submitting the completed feasibility study for the nuclear project in the state," one of the sources said requesting anonymity.

He did not divulge any site-related information due to the sensitivity of the subject.

As per the process, the Standing Site Selection Committee of the DAE reviews any such proposals, and if found technically feasible puts it to the Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) for further process.

Another source said NTPC is nearing completion of feasibility studies for nuclear projects in two more states, and recently Energy Department of the Bihar government has given its support to the company to conduct a feasibility study for a project in the Banka district.

Sources further said that a feasibility study comprises rough estimates related to investments, land and water, among other requirements.

"On an average, NTPC is looking to set up at least two units of 700 megawatt each in the states being explored for nuclear projects," a source said.

Industry estimates suggest that to set up a nuclear power capacity of 1 gigawatt, typically an investment of Rs 15,000-20,000 crore is required and the timeframe could be at least three years from concept to commissioning. Five litres water is needed to produce 1 unit of nuclear power. Land requirement depends on the size of the project with 1 square kilometre exclusion zone.

Of various other inputs, continuous water supply is a key requirement for a nuclear project.

NTPC is exploring states such as Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh among others for its nuclear ambitions.

Established in 1975 as a thermal power generator, NTPC Ltd has steadily expanded and diversified into new energy sources.

According to the NTPC website, the company currently has an installed capacity of 89,805.30 MW at group-level, spanning coal, gas/liquid fuel, hydro and solar power.

In the nuclear space, the company is presently setting up a nuclear project in a joint venture (JV) with Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) in Rajasthan at an investment of about Rs 42,000 crore.

While NTPC has a 49 per cent stake in ASHVINI (Anushakti Vidhyut Nigam Ltd), NPCIL has the majority shareholding of 51 per cent.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the 4x700 MW Mahi Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Project (MBRAPP) being set up by ASHVINI at Banswara in September last year.

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