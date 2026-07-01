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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 01 July 2026

Hero MotoCorp to invest over $336 million in Andhra Pradesh

The ​investment will increase the annual production capacity ⁠at Hero's plant in Tirupati to ​1.2–1.5 million units

Reuters Published 01.07.26, 08:16 PM
Hero HF-Deluxe Flex Fuel and Splendor + Flex Fuel motorcycles are displayed at a launch event by Hero MotoCorp in New Delhi, India, June 3, 2026.

Hero HF-Deluxe Flex Fuel and Splendor + Flex Fuel motorcycles are displayed at a launch event by Hero MotoCorp in New Delhi, India, June 3, 2026. Reuters pictureHero HF-Deluxe Flex Fuel and Splendor + Flex Fuel motorcycles are displayed at a launch event by Hero MotoCorp in New Delhi, India, June 3, 2026.

Hero MotoCorp said on Wednesday it will invest more than ​32 billion rupees ($336 million) in the southern ‌state of Andhra Pradesh, including over 7.5 billion rupees for a global parts centre, to expand ​its manufacturing, logistics and electric mobility footprint.

The ​investment will increase the annual production capacity ⁠at Hero's plant in Tirupati to ​1.2–1.5 million units. All of the company's electric ​vehicle portfolio is designed, engineered and manufactured at the Tirupati plant.

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Andhra Pradesh has stepped up efforts to ​attract investment, targeting $1 trillion in commitments by ​2029. In recent months, motorcycle maker Royal Enfield announced a 22 ‌billion ⁠rupee manufacturing plant in the state.

Reuters had reported that Andhra Pradesh was also seeking to attract 500 billion rupees in investments in ​rare earth and ​titanium projects ⁠over the next decade.

Hero said the latest expansion is expected to ​generate around 4,000 jobs. It added ​that ⁠the global parts centre will serve as a hub for the company's domestic and international ⁠spare ​parts operations, strengthening its ​global supply chain.

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