Hero MotoCorp to invest over $336 million in Andhra Pradesh

Hero MotoCorp said on Wednesday it will invest more than 32 billion rupees ($336 million) in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, including over 7.5 billion rupees for a global parts centre, to expand its manufacturing, logistics and electric mobility footprint.
The investment will increase the annual production capacity at Hero's plant in Tirupati to 1.2–1.5 million units. All of the company's electric vehicle portfolio is designed, engineered and manufactured at the Tirupati plant.
Andhra Pradesh has stepped up efforts to attract investment, targeting $1 trillion in commitments by 2029. In recent months, motorcycle maker Royal Enfield announced a 22 billion rupee manufacturing plant in the state.
Reuters had reported that Andhra Pradesh was also seeking to attract 500 billion rupees in investments in rare earth and titanium projects over the next decade.
Hero said the latest expansion is expected to generate around 4,000 jobs. It added that the global parts centre will serve as a hub for the company's domestic and international spare parts operations, strengthening its global supply chain.