MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 20 March 2026

Flipkart's group finance chief Venkataraman to step down, Nishant Verman rejoins as senior vice president

During this interim period, Ravi Iyer, CFO of Flipkart, will oversee the broader finance organisation, reads a statement

PTI Published 20.03.26, 02:31 PM
Flipkart

Representational image Shutterstock picture.

E-commerce major Flipkart on Friday said its Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Sriram Venkataraman will be stepping down from his role.

Venkataraman will remain with the company "for a period of time" to ensure continuity and a smooth transition, a company statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

During this interim period, Ravi Iyer, CFO of Flipkart, will oversee the broader finance organisation, the statement added.

Alongside the top-level transition, the Walmart-backed firm announced the appointment of Nishant Verman, who is rejoining the company as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Partnerships.

Verman returns to Flipkart following his entrepreneurial venture, Bzaar, a cross-border exports platform. He has previously worked with Microsoft’s Corporate Development team and in tech investment banking at Morgan Stanley.

Established in 2007, the Flipkart Group includes companies such as Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, Cleartrip, and super.money.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Flipkart Resignation
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Centre’s Aadhaar app preload plan faces pushback from Apple, Samsung, Google

A recurring flashpoint between Modi govt and tech firms, the dispute over preloading state-run apps includes the Aadhaar demand—one of six proposals opposed by industry body MAIT, according to the letters
Donald Trump speaks at White House on Iran war troop deployment
Quote left Quote right

Who knows better about surprise than Japan? Why didn't you tell me about Pearl Harbour?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT