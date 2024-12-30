MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Emerging technologies expected to create over 1 million jobs by 2030: Quess IT Staffing report

Capabilities in emerging areas like AI/ML, cybersecurity, cloud computing, data science, and blockchain are transforming industries with innovative applications

PTI Published 30.12.24, 03:31 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image Shutterstock

Emerging technologies like quantum computing and Generative AI are expected to create over 1 million jobs by 2030, a report by Quess IT Staffing said underlining just how skills in domains of artificial intelligence and machine learning (ML), cybersecurity, cloud computing, data science, and blockchain are transforming industries.

Emerging technologies also are expected to contribute over USD 150 billion to India’s economy by 2030, cementing its position as a global technology leader. In all of this, Bengaluru remains the hotbed of tech hiring.

"Emerging technologies like Quantum Computing and Generative AI are expected to create over 1 million jobs by 2030," according to the 'Technology Skills Report 2024'.

Also Read

Capabilities in emerging areas like AI/ML, cybersecurity, cloud computing, data science, and blockchain are transforming industries with innovative applications.

AI/ML enhances efficiency in healthcare, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), retail, automotive, and manufacturing through diagnostics, fraud detection, and quality control.

"India’s technology workforce is witnessing a transformative shift. The synergy of traditional skills like ERP (enterprise resource planning) with breakthrough technologies such as AI/ML and Quantum Computing presents unparalleled opportunities," Kapil Joshi, CEO of Quess IT Staffing said.

Bengaluru continues to dominate the hiring landscape, contributing nearly half (43.5 per cent) of the tech demand, followed by Hyderabad (13.4 per cent) and Pune (10 per cent).

"India’s IT sector to add up to 2 million jobs by 2030, with technologies like Generative AI and Blockchain leading the charge. Bengaluru remains the epicentre of tech hiring, contributing 43.5 per cent of demand, followed by Hyderabad and Pune," the report mentioned.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

