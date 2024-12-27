Tata group to boost employment with 5 lakh manufacturing jobs in EV, semiconductors, and more

The Tata group will create five lakh manufacturing jobs over the next five years across industries such as batteries, semiconductors, electric vehicles, solar equipment and other critical hardware that will play a key role in the ``economy of tomorrow’’.

These will be in addition to the many service jobs which the conglomerate will introduce in sectors such as retail, tech services, airlines and hospitality.

In his annual letter to employees, Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran said that after a year marked by loss (referring to the death of Ratan Tata) he is looking ahead to 2025 with a sense of hope and optimism.

“India’s economy is strong and the great trends of the age are in our favour. In this new technological age, and this new era of Indian manufacturing, our enormous pool of young talent will not only contribute to our nation’s future —they will build it, literally with their hands and with their minds’’, Chandrasekaran said.

Chandrasekaran divulged that during the year ground-breaking ceremonies and construction began at over seven new manufacturing plants, including India’s first semiconductor fab at Dholera, Gujarat and a brand new semiconductor OSAT plant in Assam.

It is also setting up an electronics assembly plant at Narasapura, Karnataka, an automotive plant in Panapakkam, Tamil Nadu and new MRO facilities in Bengaluru.

Retail thrust

“Our retail companies continue to scale up. Air India has brought together four airlines to create one integrated airline group to serve India and the world. And Indian Hotels Taj brand continues to be the world’s strongest hotel brand’’, he said.

Tata group he added also began its hydroelectric power initiative with a commitment to developing five GW renewable capacity in Bhutan.