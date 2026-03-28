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regular-article-logo Saturday, 28 March 2026

Commercial LPG supply shortage hits Domino's, Jubilant FoodWorks eyes shift to electricity, PNG

JFL said, 'The supply of LPG cylinders to certain parts of the company's store network has been constrained.' Operational impact at this stage is limited and being actively managed, it added

PTI Published 28.03.26, 08:45 PM
A Domino\\\'s store

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Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd on Saturday said supply of LPG cylinders to certain parts of its store network has been constrained due to the geopolitical situation in West Asia.

The company, which operates fast-food chains, including Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts, said it is taking several steps to conserve LPG and working overtime to move to alternate energy sources like electricity and piped natural gas (PNG).

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"...we wish to inform that due to the ongoing geopolitical situation in the Middle East, there are supply constraints on the distribution of commercial LPG across the country," Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL) said in a regulatory filing.

Consequently, JFL said, "The supply of LPG cylinders to certain parts of the company's store network has been constrained." Operational impact at this stage is limited and being actively managed, it added.

The company further said it is "taking several steps to conserve LPG and working overtime to move to alternate energy sources like electricity and piped natural gas (PNG)". JFL said it is in "constant engagement with oil marketing companies (OMCs) to remain apprised of the latest developments and plan operational responses accordingly, given the rapidly evolving nature of the situation".

Stating that it has resilient systems and processes in place to navigate short'term operational challenges, JFL said it and will continue to closely monitor the situation.

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Commercial LPG Crisis Domino’s Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (JFL)
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