Centre permits temporary kerosene distribution in 21 kerosene-free states, UTs amid LPG supply strain

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New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) The Centre has approved the temporary distribution of PDS kerosene across 21 states and Union Territories — including those earlier declared kerosene-free — to ease pressure on cooking gas supplies disrupted by the ongoing West Asia conflict.

The decision comes after a month-long war in the region impacted global energy supply chains, particularly LPG availability. India imports about 60 per cent of its cooking gas requirements, with 85–90 per cent sourced from Gulf nations. The disruption has forced authorities to restrict supplies to commercial establishments such as hotels and restaurants, while prioritising domestic households.

Despite this prioritisation, limited LPG stocks have triggered panic buying and long queues in several areas.

To address the shortfall, the government has allowed the temporary use of kerosene for cooking and lighting nationwide, including in the 21 kerosene-free states and UTs.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has issued a notification granting temporary exemptions under the Petroleum Act, 1934 and Petroleum Rules, 2002, enabling the distribution of PDS kerosene in these regions, according to a gazette notification dated March 29.

Under the order, up to two designated PSU oil marketing company (OMC) service stations per district — preferably company-owned and operated — can store up to 5,000 litres of kerosene, subject to safety conditions.

Agents and dealers have been exempted from obtaining licences for decanting kerosene at these designated stations. Tank vehicles with existing licences will also not require additional permits for the same purpose.

The exemptions are subject to strict compliance with safety norms and operational guidelines issued by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO). Authorities have mandated that records of storage, decantation and distribution be maintained and made available for inspection by district officials and PESO.

The order takes immediate effect and will remain valid for 60 days or until further notice.

The notification applies to 21 kerosene-free states and UTs, including Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Goa, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

"In view of the prevailing geo-political situation affecting energy supplies worldwide, the Central Government has decided to make an ad hoc allocation of PDS kerosene to the States/Union Territories (UTs), including 21 states/UTs which are PDS kerosene-free," the notification said.

"This, it said, will facilitate prompt distribution of PDS kerosene to households for cooking and lighting purposes."