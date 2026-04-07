Campbell Wilson highlights Air India transformation, says ‘right time’ to exit

Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson has announced his decision to step down, telling staff it is the “right time” to hand over leadership as the airline prepares for its next phase of growth.

Wilson, who has led the Tata Group-owned carrier since mid-2022, said he will continue in his role to ensure a smooth transition.

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"I am incredibly proud of what you have achieved, especially in the face of unprecedented headwinds in the form of aircraft delivery and supply chain challenges, two wars, crippling airspace closures and fuel prices and, most acutely, tragedy," Wilson said.

Explaining his decision, he added: "With a brief window until bulk deliveries from the nearly 600-strong aircraft order book commence in earnest from 2027, the time is right for me to hand over the reins for the next phase of Air India's rise."

The airline, which was acquired by the Tata Group from the government in January 2022, has been undergoing a major transformation despite operational and macroeconomic challenges.

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Wilson highlighted that the past four years have seen significant progress, including the merger of four airlines, a shift to private sector practices, and a comprehensive overhaul of leadership, workforce, and organisational culture.

He also pointed to major operational upgrades such as modernisation of systems, introduction of new products, improved service standards, and the addition of around 100 aircraft to the fleet. Infrastructure expansion efforts—including a large training academy, simulator facilities, a flying school, and a new maintenance, repair and overhaul base—have also been initiated.

Wilson confirmed that he has informed the airline’s board of his resignation and will remain in position until a successor is in place to ensure continuity.