Birla Corporation posts 14.8% rise in Q4 profit on record cement sales growth

City-based Birla Corporation Limited reported a 14.8 per cent increase in net profit for the quarter ended March 2026 at ₹295 crore, backed by substantial volume growth in sales.

It had reported a net profit of ₹257 crore in the year-ago period.

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In the reported quarter, the firm’s cement sales by volume grew 4 per cent to 5.45 million tonnes, its highest ever.

Its revenue increased 0.4 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,875 crore in Q4 FY26 from ₹2,863 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

EBITDA stood at ₹549 crore in Q4 FY26, down 5.6 per cent YoY from ₹582 crore in Q4 FY25.

Birla Corporation’s revenue from the cement business was marginally up to ₹2,716.06 crore in the reported quarter, compared with ₹2,691.84 crore in theyear-ago period.

While its revenue from the jute division was down 2.63 per cent to ₹120.14 crore as the mills continued to face jute shortage and a rise in raw jute prices.

The board recommended a dividend of ₹12.50 per ordinary share of face value of ₹10 each for FY26.