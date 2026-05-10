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regular-article-logo Sunday, 10 May 2026

Birla Corporation posts 14.8% rise in Q4 profit on record cement sales growth

Company reports highest-ever quarterly cement dispatches while board recommends Rs 12.50 dividend despite pressure on jute business margins

Our Bureau Published 10.05.26, 05:10 AM
Birla Corporation Q4 results

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City-based Birla Corporation Limited reported a 14.8 per cent increase in net profit for the quarter ended March 2026 at 295 crore, backed by substantial volume growth in sales.

It had reported a net profit of 257 crore in the year-ago period.

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In the reported quarter, the firm’s cement sales by volume grew 4 per cent to 5.45 million tonnes, its highest ever.

Its revenue increased 0.4 per cent year-on-year to 2,875 crore in Q4 FY26 from 2,863 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

EBITDA stood at 549 crore in Q4 FY26, down 5.6 per cent YoY from 582 crore in Q4 FY25.

Birla Corporation’s revenue from the cement business was marginally up to 2,716.06 crore in the reported quarter, compared with 2,691.84 crore in theyear-ago period.

While its revenue from the jute division was down 2.63 per cent to 120.14 crore as the mills continued to face jute shortage and a rise in raw jute prices.

The board recommended a dividend of 12.50 per ordinary share of face value of 10 each for FY26.

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