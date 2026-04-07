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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 07 April 2026

Campbell Wilson steps down from Air India CEO role; board forms panel to find successor

Wilson, a native of New Zealand, has been at the helm of the Tata Group-owned airline for four years as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director

PTI Published 07.04.26, 02:14 PM
Air India CEO Campbell Wilson resigns

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson resigns PTI

Air India on Tuesday said its CEO & MD Campbell Wilson has resigned and the airline has set up a committee to find his successor.

Wilson, a native of New Zealand, has been at the helm of the Tata Group-owned airline for four years as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.

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"Wilson had conveyed his intention to step down in 2026 to Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran in 2024 and, since then, has been working to ensure the organization and leadership team is on a stable footing for the transition," the airline said in a statement.

Wilson will continue as CEO & MD till his successor is announced.

The Air India board has constituted a committee that will find the successor in the coming months, the statement said.

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