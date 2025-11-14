British Airways marks 20 years of Bengaluru–London flights with all-Indian crew

British Airways on Friday announced that it is celebrating 20 years of operating flights between Bengaluru and London, marking two decades of connecting India’s technology hub with the UK.

To commemorate the milestone, the airline ran a special anniversary service from London Heathrow to Bengaluru, staffed entirely by Indian cabin crew.

The flight landed early Friday morning, symbolising the carrier’s long-standing relationship with India and its commitment to offering personalised service to the diverse communities it caters to, British Airways said in a statement.

The airline added that the crew included several Bengaluru-based employees who have also completed 20 years with the company.

“This anniversary is also a celebration of our people and partnerships that have made it possible—from our dedicated colleagues to the communities we serve. As we look to the future, we’re excited to welcome more customers on board and continue strengthening the cultural and economic ties between India and the UK,” Neil Chernoff, British Airways’ Chief Planning and Strategy Officer, said.

In addition to the special flight, British Airways launched a flash sale on Friday for bookings between Bengaluru and London Heathrow, offering up to 20 per cent discounts on World Traveller and World Traveller Plus fares, with savings of up to Rs 26,000, the statement said.

Since beginning services to Bengaluru in 2005, the airline has operated daily flights from Kempegowda International Airport to Heathrow, giving passengers access to its hub and connections to more than 190 destinations in 65 countries.

Currently, British Airways flies 56 direct services each week across five major Indian cities — Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai. India remains the airline’s second-largest international market after the United States, reflecting a presence in the country that spans over a century, it said.