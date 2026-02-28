AAIB preliminary report on Baramati plane crash shows aircraft hit trees before ground impact

The 15-year-old LearJet 45 XR aircraft that crashed at Baramati airport on January 28 banked to the right, hit trees, and then struck the ground before catching fire, according to the preliminary report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and four others were killed in the crash. The aircraft was flying from Mumbai to Baramati.

The AAIB report, which has raised safety concerns, said that a technician who carried out post-flight checks on January 27, when the plane returned to Mumbai after a charter flight, "stated that no abnormality was observed in the aircraft during the post-flight inspection carried out."

CCTV footage from a nearby village showed the aircraft banking to the right before hitting the terrain.

"The aircraft first impacted the trees before hitting the ground which is at a lower elevation than the runway surface... the aircraft was engulfed in fire during which the entire cockpit and cabin section got burnt," the 22-page report said.

The report noted that the VSR Ventures-owned aircraft VT-SSK had operated a charter flight on the Mumbai-Surat-Mumbai sector on January 26.

"The operating crew of that flight stated that they did not find any abnormality in the aircraft during the entire flight and the flight on that day was uneventful," the report said.

On January 28, the aircraft was given take-off clearance at around 8.09.51 am. After leaving Pune ATC, the plane contacted Baramati Tower at 8.19.25 am, where the controller informed the pilots that visibility was three kilometres.

The aircraft continued the approach and carried out a go-around.

"During the second approach the aircraft reported field in sight and subsequently landing clearance was given by the Baramati Tower for runway 11. The tower also informed the winds as calm. Later the aircraft was heard transmitting 'Oh St... Oh St...', before it crash landed on the left side of the runway abeam runway 11 threshold," the report said.

The AAIB noted that visibility at the time of the crash was below the required minimum of five kilometres. The runway at Baramati airport had been re-carpeted in March 2016, but markings were fading, and loose gravel was present on the surface.

The report also highlighted crew rest periods. The Pilot in Command, aged 61, had a rest period of 34 hours before the flight, while the co-pilot, aged 25, had a rest period of 9 days and 15 hours.