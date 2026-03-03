MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 03 March 2026

Average price for gallon of gas rises 11 cents overnight to about $3.11 in US

Gas prices were already rising before the US launched strikes on Iran as refiners switch over to summer blends of fuel, but crude futures have risen sharply this week because of the war

AP Published 03.03.26, 08:34 PM
Representational image.

Representational image.

The average price for a gallon of gasoline jumped 11 cents overnight to about $3.11 in the US, according to motor club AAA.

Gas prices were already rising before the US launched strikes on Iran as refiners switch over to summer blends of fuel, but crude futures have risen sharply this week because of the war.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, oil futures soared to levels not seen in more than a year as Iran launched a series of retaliatory attacks, including a drone strike on the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia.

Benchmark US crude jumped 8.6% to $77.36 a barrel.

Brent crude, the international standard, added 6.7% to $81.29 a barrel. Global oil prices jumped to start the week over concerns that the war will clog the global flow of crude.

RELATED TOPICS

Iran-Israel Conflict United States
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Iran-Israel conflict: Indian firms reduce gas supply to industries after Qatar outage

To make up for the LNG shortfall, companies including IOC, GAIL, Petronet LNG are planning to issue spot tenders, two of the sources say, ⁠although spot ​prices, freight, and insurance costs have surged
In this image posted on March 3, 2026, passengers and crew of Air India flight AI916D from Dubai arrive at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi. The airline said the flight was the first by an Indian carrier to land in the national capital amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
Quote left Quote right

We could hear explosions every few hours. During nights we were able to see the missiles

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT