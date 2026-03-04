SpiceJet to operate eight flights from UAE on March 4 to bring back stranded Indians

SpiceJet will operate eight special flights from Fujairah in the UAE on Wednesday to bring passengers who are stranded due to the Middle East crisis.

In a statement on Wednesday, the airline said it would operate four services to Delhi, three to Mumbai and one to Kochi from Fujairah.

On March 3, the airline had operated four special flights from the UAE, connecting stranded passengers to Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi. Two of those services were to Mumbai.

The escalating Middle East conflict involving US, Israel and Iran has significantly disrupted flight operations in the region.

Indian carriers have faced significant disruption over the past several days. On March 2 alone, airlines cancelled 357 international flights, marking the third consecutive day of large-scale disruptions. More than 300 flights, including arrivals and departures, were cancelled at Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai airports.

Several airlines have also announced continued suspensions. Akasa Air said its flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait and Riyadh remain suspended, while IndiGo said it has extended the temporary suspension of select international flights operating through parts of Middle Eastern airspace.

In the last three days, as many as 1,117 international flights were cancelled due to the Middle East crisis.

"All airlines have been advised to maintain transparent communication with passengers and ensure adherence to regulatory requirements concerning refunds, rescheduling and passenger assistance," it added.

The ministry is continuously coordinating with airlines, airport operators, regulatory authorities and the external affairs ministry to ensure safe operations, orderly restoration of services and facilitation of affected passengers.

Meanwhile, Air India said on X, "In view of the continuing situation in the Middle East, Air India has extended the suspension of most flights to and from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel and Qatar until 23:59 hrs IST on 4 March 2026".

The airline also said it would continue to closely monitor and assess the evolving developments in the region.

The government on March 3 said airlines have undertaken calibrated adjustments to their schedules and plan to operate 58 flights on March 4 amid the Middle East crisis.

"Special arrangements are being made to facilitate the movement of stranded passengers, with airlines deploying additional capacity where required and coordinating closely with foreign aviation authorities and Indian missions abroad to ensure safe and orderly passenger movement.

"A total of 24 flights are being operated by Indian carriers today. In addition, Emirates and Etihad have operated 9 flights from the Gulf in the last 24 hours," the civil aviation ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said it was in continuous touch with airlines and closely monitoring airfares to ensure that there is no undue surge in ticket prices during this period.

As many as 104 international flights were cancelled by Indian carriers on Tuesday, as per figures provided by the ministry since February 28.